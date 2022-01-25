WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita County district judge has ordered bond to be lowered for a man facing 14 counts of attempted capital murder of law officers and first responders.

Anthony Kienlen, 35, was being held on $500,000 bonds on each of those counts plus $35,000 bonds for two other charges, deadly conduct and criminal mischief.

78th District Judge Meredith Kennedy on Tuesday granted his attorney’s motion to lower the $7 million total bonds, to $100,000 on each count. The other two bonds remain the same.

She also imposed conditions if Kienlen posts his bonds.

Among them are 24-hour house arrest in his home on Turkey Ranch Road, or curfew from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. if working.

He must also wear a GPS ankle monitor at all times and he must submit to random urinalysis and also take any prescribed medications as directed by any physician.

His charges are related to a standoff involving dozens of officers on Turkey Ranch Road in October.

Kienlen was indicted on the counts about two weeks ago. The charge of deadly conduct alleges one of the multiple bullets Kienlen fired in the standoff with officers was found lodged in the wall of an 8-year-old child’s bedroom in a nearby home.

The criminal mischief indictment involves shots fired at a Texas Parks and Wildlife drone. Authorities said the $21,000 drone was destroyed.

Deputies and other law enforcement responded to Kienlen’s home on Turkey Ranch Road on October 13, to a call about someone who had cut his arm and was attempting suicide.

Authorities said Kienlen had a sniper rifle and an AK-47 and had said he would shoot officers and was willing to be killed.

Two children in the home were allowed to leave, and shortly after that Kienlen surrendered after talking with negotiators.