WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Following his third arrest in as many weeks, Anthony Ryan Patterson has once again posted his bonds in cash and was released from jail on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.

The former Wichita Falls automotive dealership president accused of trafficking and sex crimes against children was arrested on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, on two new counts of sexual assault of a child.

A judge set Patterson’s bonds at $250,000 on each count on Wednesday. As has been the case with other recent arrests, Patterson posted his bonds in cash and was released from jail the day after he was taken into custody.

Since February 2021, Patterson has been arrested five times, each time posting his bonds in cash. So far, Patterson has posted a total of $5.5 million in cash bonds. This marks the third time Patterson has been arrested and bonded out of jail since April 25, 2023.

Patterson’s most recent charges stem from incidents that occurred in 2004 and 2005, according to the Wichita County Jail roster, likely indicating the newest charges against him stem from a separate incident from previous charges filed against him, all of which stem from incidents that occurred in 2017.

Further details on the newest charges against Patterson have not been released at this time.

