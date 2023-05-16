Mugshot of Anthony Ryan Patterson, who was arrested again on May 16, 2023 on two charges of sexual assault of a child (Wichita County Jail)

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — For a third time since April 25, 2023, former automotive dealership president Anthony Ryan Patterson has been arrested, this time on charges of child sex crimes that appear to stem from a new victim or victims from several years before his other charges.

Patterson, 44, of Wichita Falls, was booked into the Wichita County Jail on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, on two counts of sexual assault of a child. His bonds are recommended at $250,000 for each count, totaling $500,000, though they have not formally been set by a judge.

These new charges come with Patterson currently under two indictments with a total of 18 counts of trafficking and sex crimes against children, all of which stem from incidents that allegedly occurred in 2017 involving two alleged victims who were 8 and 10 years old at the time.

According to the Wichita County Jail roster, the offense dates listed on Patterson’s new charges are May 15, 2004, and May 15, 2005, which would have been at least two years prior to the birth of the oldest alleged victim in the charges currently pending against Patterson.

This would suggest that the two new charges against Patterson involve at least one new alleged victim.

No further details on Patterson’s new charges have been released at this time.

The newest charges against Patterson come days after 78th District Judge Meredith Kennedy granted a motion made by the state forbidding him from making contact with any person under the age of 18, including members of his own family.

Patterson is scheduled to appear in the 78th District Court on Friday, June 1, 2023, for a hearing on his bond conditions for previously filed charges. His jury trial is set to begin on October 30, 2023.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates as more information is made available by local authorities.