UPDATE: Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at 11:30 a.m.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Anthony Ryan Patterson, a former Wichita Falls automotive dealership president, has been booked back into the Wichita County Jail on new charges just two weeks ahead of his pending trial for trafficking and indecency.

According to the Wichita County Jail roster, Patterson now has four charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child and one charge of sexual performance by a child under 14 years old.

Each charge has a recommended bond of $500,000, meaning his bonds would total $2.5 million.

Two of the aggravated sexual assault of a child charges stem from Christmas Day, December 25, 2017. The other two aggravated sexual assault of a child charges, as well as the charge of sexual performance by a child, show an offense date of November 18, 2017.

Details of his new charges have yet to be released.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates as more information becomes available.

ORIGINAL STORY: Published at 11:14 a.m. on Tuesday, April 25, 2023

About two weeks before his trial on charges of human trafficking and indecency with a child, a former Wichita Falls automotive dealership president has been booked back into jail.

Anthony Ryan Patterson was booked into the Wichita County jail on Tuesday morning, April 25, 2023, on a new warrant from the Wichita County District Attorney’s Drug Enforcement Division.

Patterson’s bond has not yet been set, and details of the warrant are currently unavailable. We are working to gather more information.

Patterson has been out on bond since May 2021 on his previous charges of continuous trafficking of persons and indecency with a child by exposure.

On Monday, April 24, 2023, in a motion filed by his defense attorneys asking for a delay of the trial, they cited possible new charges that they were told could be filed after new interviews by a D.A. investigator of the two alleged victims from his previous charges.

As of the publication of this story, Patterson’s trial is still set for May 8, 2023, but a hearing on the defense’s motion for a postponement is set for Friday, April 28, 2023.