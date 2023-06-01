WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Anthony Ryan Patterson will have additional limitations placed on his daily activity prior to his impending trial despite posting $4 million in cash bonds in just over a month to remain out of jail.

78th District Court Judge Meredith Kennedy ordered that a number of new requirements will be added to Patterson’s already existing bond conditions following a hearing in the 78th District Court on Thursday afternoon.

The latest bond conditions ordered on Patterson include:

Patterson must now meet with his bond supervisor once a month at the discretion of the Wichita County Community Supervision and Corrections Department (all other check-in meetings will continue to happen via phone

Patterson is not permitted within 1,000 feet of any areas where children congregate, including schools, parks, and playgrounds

Patterson must provide the CSCD with a list of all properties he owns and manages, as well as the name of the tenants of those properties

Patterson will not be allowed to enter a property he manages if a child is present

Patterson will be required to submit to random drug and alcohol testing by the CSCD

Patterson will be required to abide by a curfew, beginning at 8 p.m. and ending at 6 a.m. the following morning

Patterson’s computer and cellular phone activity will now be monitored by the CSCD, with the exception of texts, calls, and emails between Patterson and his defense counsel

Photo courtesy Josh Hoggard (KFDX/KJTL)

A motion for additional bond conditions was filed on May 23, 2023, after Patterson, on three separate occasions over the course of three weeks, had been arrested on new child sex crime allegations and subsequently bonded out of jail the following day.

The motion states that the purpose of the new bond conditions is to ensure Patterson’s attendance at his trial, to protect the alleged victim, and to protect the community.

The new bond conditions were ordered by Judge Kennedy following a hearing that began at around 2 p.m. and lasted nearly two hours on Thursday, June 1, 2023, in the 78th District Court.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates on Anthony Patterson as more information becomes available.