WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As jury selection begins in the James Staley murder trial in Fort Worth, procedural and legal filings continue in another high-profile trial that is set to begin in a couple of months.

A short hearing was conducted Thursday afternoon in 78th District Court for the trial of Anthony Patterson and adjourned shortly as attorneys requested additional time to prepare paperwork.

Patterson is accused of sex trafficking and sex crimes against children.

Patterson’s trial had initially been set for last fall, but now is set for early May. In their motion for a continuance in October Patterson’s defense team cited thousands of pages of new evidence that may alter their trial strategy.

The most recent motion filed by the defense is for records from the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services for any records of investigations of alleged abuse involving the mother of the alleged Patterson victims. Also, records of any investigation of sexual abuse by the mother’s husband or boyfriend.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The attorneys said they are seeking any evidence that would show a motive or bias material to the case.