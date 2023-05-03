AUTHOR’S NOTE: A previous version of this story contained outdated information that was included in this story in error, stating Patterson is still set for a May 8 jury trial. That has since been corrected.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A new trial date has been set for Anthony Ryan Patterson, a former Wichita Falls automotive dealership president accused of committing multiple sex crimes against children in 2017.

During a scheduled pre-trial hearing at 1:30 p.m. in the 78th District Court, Judge Meredith Kennedy set a date of Monday, October 30, 2023, for the jury trial to begin, with a pre-trial hearing set for Thursday, October 12, 2023.

Possible change of venue addressed

During the hearing on Wednesday afternoon, counsel for the State let Judge Kennedy know that Patterson’s defense team was considering filing a motion to change the venue of the trial. Judge Kennedy stated the date set needed to be firm, and that if a change of venue motion was to be filed, it needed to be done well in advance of the pre-trial hearing in October.

Counsel for the defense and the State of Texas agreed to set a pre-trial conference sometime at the end of July 2023 to address a potential change of venue, and that the defense would keep both the State and the 78th District Court Coordinator informed regarding their intent to file said motion.

Photo courtesy Josh Hoggard (KFDX/KJTL)

The newest trial date setting comes just over a week after Patterson was arrested and jailed on five new charges filed by the Wichita County District Attorney’s Office, stemming from new statements made by Patterson’s alleged victims giving details not previously disclosed to law enforcement.

Hearing set to address bond conditions

During the hearing on Wednesday afternoon, the State, represented by the Wichita County District Attorney’s Office, addressed the current conditions of Patterson’s bond.

Counsel for the State suggested that the new allegations regard predation upon children and that current monitoring in place in Patterson’s bond conditions is not adequate to keep an account of him, and that electronic monitoring shows where Patterson may be, but not what he’s doing.

Patterson’s defense team countered, saying that though the charges are indeed new ones, they stem from the same incidents as Patterson’s previous charges, which remain pending.

The defense team for Patterson, led by Attorney Michael Mowla, brought two witnesses with them into the courtroom, apparently in order to testify on Patterson’s behalf regarding the existing bond conditions. However, those witnesses were dismissed and did not testify.

Judge Kennedy set a hearing to address Patterson’s bond conditions for Thursday, June 1, 2023.

Patterson has not yet been indicted on the new charges filed by the District Attorney’s Office, charges that “if convicted, put him in prison for the rest of his life,” Judge Kennedy said.

Judge Kennedy stated that Patterson has not violated his existing bond conditions, as he’s required to have the permission of a judge before leaving Wichita County.

“I know he’s been in compliance so far,” Judge Kennedy said.

The hearing was dismissed to recess for counsel with the State of Texas and Patterson’s defense team to set a date for a trial by jury. After about 15 minutes, the date was mutually agreed upon by both legal counsels.

Patterson, 46, was originally set to begin a trial by jury on Monday, May 8, 2023, until new charges were filed against him. He now faces one count of sexual performance by a child under 14 years of age and four counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

The trial was initially delayed after officials with the Wichita County District Attorney’s Office agreed to a request by Patterson’s defense team for a continuance. The motion was filed on April 24, and a hearing set for April 28 was canceled after the continuance was agreed upon.

Following Patterson’s latest arrest on April 25, 2023, the District Attorney’s Office filed a number of new motions, including a motion to amend the indictments against Patterson, as well as a motion to stack the sentences if Patterson is found guilty, rather than having Patterson serve those possible sentences concurrently.

Wednesday’s hearing in the 78th District Court comes just one week after Patterson posted bonds totaling $2.5 million to be released from jail. He was arrested on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, on the new charges filed by the District Attorney’s Office.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to the arrest affidavits on Patterson’s new charges, the alleged victims disclosed additional details to law enforcement during those interviews that were not included in previous interviews conducted when the girls were children.

Law enforcement officials state in the affidavits that they know it is common for victims of sexual abuse to give additional details of their abuse after time passes. The victims in those cases are sisters from Vernon, who were ages 8 and 10 in late 2017 when the crimes allegedly occurred.

The new charges against Patterson stem from recent interviews with the alleged victims, who are now in their teens.

Those new charges, filed by the Wichita County District Attorney’s Office, come just two weeks before Patterson was set for a trial on charges of trafficking of persons and indecency with a child by exposure.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for the latest on the charges against Anthony Patterson as more information becomes available.