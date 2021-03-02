Anthony Patterson ordered to wear GPS monitor after release from jail

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— The former president of Patterson’s Auto Group, who is charged with human trafficking and indecency with a child, is wearing a GPS monitor as a condition of his release on a half-million dollars bond.

A notice dated February 9 stated Anthony Patterson was placed on a GPS monitoring system on February 8.

The only other document in the system other than his arrest affidavits and a notice of his appearance before a magistrate is a warning notice filed by the justice court coordinator on February 23 that the justice court office had not been contacted by Patterson in regards to conditions of his bond.

Patterson was required to notify the office within 5 days of his release from jail.

Nothing else is in the system as to whether that issue was resolved.

We did obtain a copy of his bond conditions at the courthouse and they include he had to surrender his passport, he must stay in Wichita County unless he has a court appearance elsewhere or is meeting with attorneys, and must reside in his home on Woodridge.

He may have no direct or indirect contact with anyone under the age of 18 including family members and he must report to the supervision and corrections office once a week by phone.

Patterson was arrested on February 3 and posted his $500,000 bond on February 8.

According to court documents, Patterson allegedly trafficked two young girls from Vernon for sexual purposes in his home.