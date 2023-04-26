WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Anthony Ryan Patterson, a former Wichita Falls automotive dealership president, has bonded out of jail after posting his $2.5 million bond the day after five new charges of child sex crimes were filed against him.

Patterson was booked into the Wichita County Jail on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, on one count of sexual performance of a child under 14 and four counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, all of which stem from 2017.

Each of the five new charges carried with it a bond of $500,000, bringing his bonds to a total of $2.5 million, which he posted cash bonds for on Wednesday afternoon, April 26, 2023.

According to the arrest affidavits on Patterson’s new charges, the alleged victims disclosed additional details to law enforcement during those interviews that were not included in previous interviews conducted when the girls were children.

Law enforcement officials state in the affidavits that they know it is common for victims of sexual abuse to give additional details of their abuse after time passes.

Charges of indecency with a child and trafficking of persons are pending against Patterson, and a jury trial for those charges is still set to begin on May 8, 2023. The victims in those cases are sisters from Vernon, who were ages 8 and 10 in late 2017 when the crimes allegedly occurred.

The new charges against Patterson stem from recent interviews with the alleged victims, who are now in their teens.

Those new charges, filed by the Wichita County District Attorney’s Office, come just two weeks before Patterson was set for a trial on charges of trafficking of persons and indecency with a child by exposure.

A defense motion was filed on Monday, April 24, requesting a continuance for that trial, set to begin on May 8. A hearing is currently set for Friday, April 28, 2023, in the 78th District Court, to determine whether a continuance will be granted on those charges.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates as more information becomes available.