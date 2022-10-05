WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A new trial date has been set for a former Wichita Falls automotive dealership president accused of continuous trafficking of persons and sex crimes against children.

A pre-trial hearing was held on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, in the Wichita County 78th District Court, ahead of Patterson’s previously scheduled trial start date of November 14.

On Tuesday, the defense team for Patterson filed a motion of continuance, requesting a later start date for the trial, as they had received thousands of pages of new evidence that has caused them to re-evaluate their defense strategy.

The defense also claimed in that motion their expert witness, a forensic psychologist, is unavailable to testify during the week of November 14.

Judge Meredith Kennedy granted the motion by the defense, rescheduling the trial to begin on May 8, 2023, after considering the availability of all parties involved.

The motion for continuance was one of nine motions filed by Patterson’s defense attorneys prior to Wednesday’s pre-trial hearing.

Seven of those nine motions were granted by Judge Kennedy on Wednesday afternoon, most of which dealt with legal procedures and the disclosure of evidence.

Two motions were held, meaning the judge did not grant the motions but did not deny them either, saying they can be addressed at a later date during the trial if the court deems it necessary.

One such motion was a request for the terms “victim” or “victims” to be used in reference to the complainants in the case, who were 8 years old and 10 years old at the time the alleged crimes were committed.

The motion was held, as the State of Texas, represented by the Wichita County District Attorney’s Office, told the court that they intend on identifying the victims during the trial in order to avoid confusion, which was the basis of the defense’s motion.

Judge Kennedy said that if using the term “victim” becomes a prevalent issue during the trial proceedings, the motion can be addressed at such a time as the court deems it necessary.

An important clarification from Patterson’s lead defense attorney Michael Mowla said this motion would not apply to opening and closing arguments, only to the actual trial proceedings themselves.

The following motions, filed by the defense, were addressed in the courtroom on Wednesday:

Motion for Disclosure of Evidence — Granted

Motion in Limine Regarding Hearsay and Punishment Evidence — Granted

Motion in Limine To Prohibit Use Of The Term “Victim” — HELD

Motion in Limine Regarding the Admissibility of Pertinent Character-Trait Evidence — HELD

Motion Regarding State’s Expert Witness Testimony — Granted

Motion Electing The Jury To Assess Punishment — Granted

Motion for Disclosure of Immunity and Other Preferential Agreements or Discussions — Granted

Motion In Limine for Disclosure of Evidence, Hearsay Statements — Granted

Motion of Continuance of November 14, 2022 Trial Date — Granted

