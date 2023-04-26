AUTHOR’S NOTE: This story contains allegations of sexual assault by victims who were children at the time. While most graphic content has been left out, this story still contains details that some readers may find disturbing. Discretion is advised before reading.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — New information disclosed to law enforcement by two now teenage girls regarding alleged sex crimes committed when they were children leads to new charges against Anthony Ryan Patterson.

Patterson, the former president of Patterson Auto Group, was booked into the Wichita County Jail on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, on one count of sexual performance by a child under 14 and four counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Patterson’s bonds were set by a judge on Wednesday at $500,000 on each count, bringing his total bonds to $2.5 million. As of the publication of this story, he remains behind bars.

Charges of indecency with a child and trafficking of persons are pending against Patterson, and a jury trial for those charges is still set to begin on May 8, 2023. The victims in those cases are sisters from Vernon, who were ages 8 and 10 in late 2017 when the crimes allegedly occurred.

The new charges against Patterson stem from recent interviews with the alleged victims, who are now in their teens, by an investigator with the Wichita County District Attorney’s Office and an officer with the Wichita Falls Police Department.

According to the arrest affidavits on Patterson’s new charges, the alleged victims disclosed additional details to law enforcement during those interviews that were not included in previous interviews conducted when the girls were children.

Law enforcement officials state in the affidavits that they know it is common for victims of sexual abuse to give additional details of their abuse after time passes.

Youngest victim interviewed on April 13

The affidavit for the charge of sexual performance by a child states that on April 13, 2023, an investigator with the Wichita County District Attorney’s office interviewed the younger sister, now 14, who was 8 at the time of the alleged crimes committed by Patterson.

According to the affidavit, the investigator said the victim disclosed that in November 2017, she and her sister were brought to Wichita Falls by their cousin, Jandreani Bell, who has charges pending in connection to the investigation into Patterson.

The victim told the investigator that Bell instructed her and her sister to “pretend like they were her kids.” She said they drove to a parking lot in Wichita Falls where they were picked up by a man named “Anthony” in a big black truck.

The affidavit said the victim told authorities they were instructed to “duck down”. She said it was dark when they went to the house, but she said she recalled going through a gated entrance and knew the house had stairs.

According to the investigator, the victim said once inside, they were instructed by Bell to undress and get into a jacuzzi tub. She said Bell, herself, and her sister were all in the tub together when Patterson entered, wearing pants but no shirt.

The affidavit said the victim told authorities they were instructed to get out of the tub and go to Patterson’s bedroom. She said Patterson then came into the room naked and laid face down on the bed. She said Bell instructed her and her sister to rub lotion on Patterson’s back.

According to the affidavit, the victim said Patterson then rolled over onto his back and Bell instructed both victims to touch Patterson. The victim told the investigator she did not, but she said the other child victim did.

The investigator then said the victim said after she had gotten dressed, she heard Bell say she was supposed to be paid $1,000, then heard Patterson say that wasn’t a part of the deal. She said eventually, Patterson paid Bell the money.

The affidavit said the victim told authorities she and her sister were then driven back to their car, and that Bell gave each of the girls $10 and told them not to say anything.

Second victim was interviewed five days later

According to the affidavits, on April 18, 2023, an officer with the Wichita Falls Police Department interviewed the older sister, now 16 years old, who was 10 years old when the alleged crimes occurred.

The affidavit said the alleged victim disclosed to authorities that on or around November 18, 2017, she, her sister, and Bell were driven from Vernon to a school in the area of Southwest Parkway, where they were picked up by Patterson.

According to the affidavit, the victim told police that Patterson told them to duck down as they drove to his residence and that once they arrived, they were given snacks. She said they were then told to take off their clothes and get into the bathtub together.

The victim told authorities that while they were in the bathtub, they began drinking an alcoholic beverage. She said she and her sister then fell asleep in the bathtub. She said when they woke up they went to the bedroom and got on the bed.

According to police, the victim said she and her sister were instructed to touch Patterson. The victim said she complied because Bell told her to “do what Anthony tells them to do.”

The affidavit said that the victim told police that they were then instructed to perform a number of sex acts on Patterson and that she complied.

The victim said after they returned to the school, Bell gave her $10, and they were driven back to Vernon.

According to a second affidavit, a similar event occurred over Christmas Break in 2017, during which time she and her cousin, Bell, went to Patterson’s residence a second time. The victim told police she and her cousin met Patterson at a church near the school where they were dropped off the first time.

The victim told police that during this incident, she was again instructed to perform various sex acts on Patterson and that she complied.

The affidavit said the victim told authorities when she got home after this incident, her mother confronted her about her whereabouts, and she said she was tired and did not want to speak to her mother. She said she did speak with her mother about the incident the next day.

Patterson’s new charges come just two weeks before Patterson was set for a trial on charges of trafficking of persons and indecency with a child by exposure.

A defense motion was filed on Monday, April 24, requesting a continuance for that trial, set to begin on May 8. A hearing is currently set for Friday, April 28, 2023, in the 78th District Court, to determine whether a continuance will be granted on those charges.

If you or anyone you know is a victim of sexual abuse you can call 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) to be connected with a trained staff member from a sexual assault service provider in your area.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates as more information becomes available.