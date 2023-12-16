WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — According to firefighters, the Wichita Falls Fire Department reported to 504 Kemp for an alleged structure fire around 2:04 p.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters found smoke from one of the resident’s apartments. Firefighters discovered a kitchen fire after a man accidentally set the kitchen on fire while cooking. WFFD then led the man out of the apartment and to a fire engine to assess him for injuries. There were no other injuries reported.

The man was taken to the hospital for first and second-degree burns to his arm and hand.

The damage to the apartment is estimated at $20,000.