WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man sentenced to life behind bars for the brutal, fatal beating of a 91-year-old Wichita Falls woman will not have a new trial after a Texas appellate court denied his appeal of the conviction.

Byron Jack Rickard, 45, of Wichita Falls, was found guilty by a Wichita County jury and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on August 25, 2022, for the capital murder of Ruby Ditto that took place on April 28, 2019.

After filing a notice that Rickard intended to appeal the conviction, his appointed counsel failed to file a brief in time. A hearing was held in April 2023, at which Rickard’s appeal process was put back on track after the court accepted the counsel’s reason for the delay and apology.

Rickard’s appeal case was reviewed by the Second Court of Appeals in Fort Worth, with Chief Justice Bonnie Sudderth, Justice Elizabeth Kerr, and Justice Mike Wallach ruling to affirm the judgment of the 30th District Court and uphold Rickard’s capital murder conviction.

The opinion from the Second Court of Appeals, written by Justice Wallach, said that Rickard was appealing the conviction by arguing that the trial court should have allowed the defense to challenge two jury pool members based on answers they gave during the selection process.

According to the opinion, Rickard did not meet his burden to prove that the two challenges were warranted and that the court was within its rights to overrule objections made by the defense regarding these two individuals.

The opinion said Rickard claimed one jury pool member was challenged by the defense because they believed this person could not follow the law based on their statement that they would convict Rickard even if the prosecution didn’t prove the murder happened during a robbery.

The appellate justices said upon their review of the trial record, they found that Rickard actually misstated the law, and that to constitute capital murder, the murder can occur during a robbery, but it does not necessarily have to occur during the robbery.

The defense also alleged that another member of the jury pool should have been struck from consideration because they claimed they would convict Rickard of murder even if the state didn’t prove that Rickard murdered Ditto beyond any reasonable doubt.

Again, the appellate justices affirmed the trial court, saying that upon reviewing the record, the individual didn’t intend to convey bias against Rickard based on the person’s answers to other questions asked during voir dire proceedings.

Rickard’s appellate brief only mentioned the jury selection process as grounds for his appeal and a new trial, leading the appellate court to affirm the ruling made in the 30th District Court in August 2022 and denying Rickard’s appeal.

A recap of the trial’s proceedings can be found below: