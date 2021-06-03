Appeal filed, sent to Vatican to save Notre Dame

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Supporters of Notre Dame Catholic Schools are appealing a decision to permanently close and demolish the schools located off Lansing Boulevard.

At a meeting Thursday night, parents and teachers gathered to express their concerns over the handling of the school’s closure by the diocese.

Supporter Brenna Pohlod says that an appeal has been sent to the Vatican but is uncertain of when a reply will be sent back.

“As far as when that is going to happen, we don’t know for sure exactly when that’s going to happen because we are not on the inside, not privileged with that information. Hopefully not now. We are also trying to keep that demolition from happening until we get a response from Rome on the appeal,” Pohlod said.

Those there tonight say a response from the Vatican could take one to five years based on similar appeals.

Pohlod also has a Facebook page to follow along the appeal, the group name is, Always ND, Always True.