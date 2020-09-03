Appeals court upholds Nocona DWI double fatality conviction

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Nocona woman who has avoided prison time for years after being charged with two traffic accident deaths in Montague County in 2015 may now be closer to going to prison.

57-year-old Terri Sanders’ conviction and sentence from 2018 has been upheld by the second court of appeals in Fort Worth.

Sanders’ attorneys appealed her conviction on nine grounds, six based on the evidence on the deadly weapon finding, one on the reliability of a drug recognition expert witness and two on the admission of evidence of valium found in her car.

All nine points were denied and her conviction affirmed.

The jury gave sanders two 8 year sentences for manslaughter with a deadly weapon and four years for aggravated assault, all to be served concurrently.

She was acquitted on intoxication manslaughter charges.

This was possibly a precedent-setting case for several reasons.

First, the blood alcohol results were ruled inadmissible because the trooper did not obtain a warrant.

Even though the appeal on those tests was lost, District Attorney Casey Polhemus decided to move forward with the trial after she took office.

And she was aided by Special Prosecutor John Gillespie who had not yet taken office as Wichita County D.A. and they decided also to add the deadly weapon finding to the charges so they could obtain a stiffer sentence.

Testimony indicated sanders had left a party before the wrong-way head-on collision on Highway 82.

Two 20-year-old men, Kyle Kemp of Burkburnett and Brent Winkler of Iowa Park died and another, Jackson Pennington, was injured.

The biggest challenge for prosecutors was proving to the jury Sanders was intoxicated, without any blood evidence.

The jury found her guilty and she was sentenced in 2018 but has been out on an appeal bond.

She was also free while the appeal of the blood tests dragged on.