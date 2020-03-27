1  of  6
Apple releases new COVID-19 screening website and app

Local News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Apple has unveiled a new screening tool to help provide information from trusted sources about COVID-19. The website and app were developed based on the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The website and app revealed on Friday was developed in partnership with the CDC, the Coronavirus Task Force, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Apple said in a news release.

“The COVID-19 app and website allow users to answer a series of questions around risk factors, recent exposure and symptoms for themselves or a loved one. In turn, they will receive CDC recommendations on next steps, including guidance on social distancing and self-isolating, how to closely monitor symptoms, whether or not a test is recommended at this time, and when to contact a medical provider,” Apple said.

The tool is intended to be a resource and does not replace instructions from doctors and other healthcare providers.

The website does not require an account and Apple said it will not collect responses to share with the government.

Apple customers can also ask Siri “How do I know if I have coronavirus?” to access guidance and resources from the CDC.

You can visit the website at apple.com/covid19. To download the app, search COVID-19 in the app store.

