COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KFDX/KJTL) — A fundraiser has been established in honor of a fallen Comanche County firefighter to help volunteer fire departments upgrade and purchase personal protection equipment.

On Sunday, March 20, 2022, at approximately 12:24 p.m., the Edgewater Park Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to a fire in the area of NE Kings Rd, just west of Lake Ellsworth.

During the fire extinguishment operations, Edgewater Park Fire Fighter April Partridge, age 55, got separated from her vehicle resulting in her becoming a fatality during the fire.

The funeral will be held Tuesday morning at 11 a.m. in McMahon Auditorium on Ferris Avenue in Lawton.

The department has started “April’s Angels” in honor of Partridge to assist volunteer departments in upgrading and purchasing personal protection equipment.

They will also be accepting donations to cover final expenses and to help Partridge’s family with extra expenses. All funds not needed will be donated to other volunteer fire departments.

Here’s how you can donate:

CashApp

$aprilsangels2022 Venmo

aprilsangels2022@gmail.com PayPal

aprilsangels2022@gmail.com

Additionally, an account has been set up at All American Bank under the account number 60001008943.

If you have any questions, you’re encouraged to call (580) 951-9510 or email aprilsangels2022@gmail.com.