Arby’s computer glitch causes delays in card transactions

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Many people in Wichita Falls may have noticed a transaction on their debit or credit cards from Arby’s in the past few days, even if they haven’t been there in over a month.

A malfunction with Arby’s computer system caused charges to not go through on people’s debit or credit cards until a month later for some.

The Wichita Falls Police Department posted on their Facebook explaining the situation and why so many people might just now be getting charged.

According to the post, no debit or credit transactions have been processed since August 1. After the system was fixed a few days ago, all purchases made since then are being processed.

WFPD encouraged anyone who believed they’d been charged in error to contact Arby’s, their bank or the department’s Financial Crimes Unit.