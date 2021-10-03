Archer City benefit raises over $40,000 for local family

Stephens family and friends at Anarene Catering food truck. (Photo by Rebecca Taggart.)

ARCHER CITY (KFDX/KJTL) — Members of the Archer City community showed up to support a local family that’s faced several struggles over the past few months.

Then second-grader Kalan Stephens was bitten by a rattlesnake at his sister’s softball game in April earlier this year. The bite sent Kalan to Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth.

Three weeks after Kalan was bitten, his father Cody was diagnosed with Metastatic Melanoma in his lungs. In August, the youngest son, Kanton, was injured in a farm accident.

Friends of the family said the Stephens’ home flooded, so they are also having to remodel.

A benefit was held on October 2 to raise money to help the family out.

The benefit was held at the site of Anarene Catering‘s food truck and featured a cornhole tournament.

The benefit raised over $40,000 for the family, according to event organizer Brittni Begley.