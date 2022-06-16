ARCHER CITY (KFDX/KJTL) — About three years ago, we did a story about the Archer City Cowboy Church raising money to build a new church. Well, a few weeks ago, they said their prayers were answered, but not exactly how they thought.

Have you ever heard of the saying ‘Ask and ye shall recieve?’ One pastor got the shock of a lifetime when he got exactly what he asked for.

The old church was about 1000 square feet, and only about 40 people could gather to worship at once. Even though they had the land, building a brand new church is expensive.

“We bought 10 acres south of town here,” Cowboy Church Pastor Ricky Allen said. “We’ve been praying to build a church out there, and we’ve been praying about four years.”

One night while Pastor Allen and his congregation were having bible study, a miracle happened.

“One Wednsday night during bible study at our other little church, and the pastor of this church comes walking in and said ‘Are you guys still interested in Faith Memorial Baptist Church?’ and I said yea, so he said ‘You can have it,'” Allen said. “Our jaws hit the floor.”

Faith Memorial Baptist Church had been struggling to stay afloat financially for the last year, and attendance dwindled due to the pandemic, so the pastor decided to bless the Allen’s with the bigger space.

“It’s amazing,” Ricky’s wife Paula Allen said. “We definitely didn’t expect for our prayers to be answered this way, but it’s all in God’s timing and what he has planned for us.”

The last pastor left the Allen’s everything in the church. They now have a fellowship hall, Sunday school rooms and almost triple the space they had before.

“I know it took a lot to give something like this up,” Ricky Allen said. “I mean, something you’ve put your whole life into, but then again, they’re looking at it, this church wasn’t built for them.”

With all this new space, the Allen’s next mission is to get people back in church.

“It’s just a shame that there is so many churches shutting down,” Ricky Allen said. “When Covid happened, people got out of habit of going to church, and so many people are watching it online, but there’s just nothing like joining together in God’s house. I just ask everybody to keep praying for local churches.”

Pastor Ricky Allen built the first cowboy church in North Texas, and after 40 years, he’s still doing what he loves.