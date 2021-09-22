Archer City community members to host benefit for the Stephens family

ARCHER CITY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Archer City community is coming together in support of a family that has been through a lot in the last year.

Back in April, Kalan Stephens was bitten by a rattlesnake while playing in a field at his sister’s softball game. Since then, his family has faced more health issues.

Kalan’s father, Cody, was diagnosed with Metastatic Melanoma in his lungs three weeks after Kalan was bit. Then in August, Kanton, the youngest son, was in a farm accident. If that wasn’t enough, friends say the Stephens’ home flooded so they are having to remodel.

So, their friends and family are hosting a benefit on Oct. 2, 2021, to help them out. They will be holding a Cornhole tournament. It’s $40 per team and there will also be silent and live auctions, and food will be available.

The event takes place at 305 N. Sycamore St. in Archer City at 4:00 p.m.