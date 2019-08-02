Archer City Cowboy Church officials host fundraiser toward expansion

ARCHER CITY (KFDX/KJTL) — The folks with the Archer City Cowboy Church is hosting another fundraiser Saturday to help build a new church building.

The church was established just last year and is already looking to expand. This is the second fundraiser as the first was on April 7, 2019, to help them purchase land for their new building.

Saturday nights fundraiser is from 5-10:30 p.m. at the Archer City Activity Center and will go towards money to start building the new church. There will be two featured bands Braden Southard and Zack Crow Band. All ages are able to come and the meal is just $5. There will also be a triple shotgun drawing, a silent auction and a door prize of four packs of Casting Crowns tickets, but you must be present to win.