Archer City Cowboy Church members raise money for new building

ARCHER CITY (KFDX/KJTL) — Members of the Archer City Cowboy Church are raising money to help build their new church.

Church officials are hosting a building fundraiser tonight at the Activity Center.

Attendees are enjoying live music, a pull-pork meal, and a silent auction, all benefitting the Cowboy Church.

The goal is to have the building complete by spring 2020, but the next step is meeting with an architect.

Business administrator, Paula Allen, said the money is going to a church with open doors.

“We just love everybody, anyone’s welcome, come as you are, you know there’s no prerequisites for coming, just come as you are the Lord loves everybody,” Allen said.

If you’d like to donate, click here or Venmo @ArcherCityCowboyChurch