ARCHER CITY (KFDX/KJTL) — It was a full-out party for the Pre-K students at Archer City Head Start, as it was their big graduation ceremony.

The Head Start class of 2022 all dressed up in their caps and gowns and got the chance to receive their diploma and party together one more time.

Center Director Rhiannon Beesinger said these students are all so bright and have persevered through all the changes the center had to go through due to the pandemic.

That’s why she knew she had to give them a big graduation celebration to make them all feel special.

“They just take my breath away as far as the focus that they are able to have and being against such tremendous odds, growing leaps and bounds and achieving the goals that we’ve set for them in spite of some difficult home situations and different things that they are going through,” Beesinger said. “They just are so resilient.”

The graduates will be heading off to Archer City Elementary in the fall. Head Start is currently enrolling new students.

