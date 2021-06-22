Archer City HS achieves certification in Marzano High Reliability Schools

ARCHER CITY (KFDX/KJTL) — Archer City High School achieves Level 1 certification in Marzano High Reliability School.

The certification means the high school has created ‘Safe, Supportive, and Collaborative Culture.’ Without the culture, student achievement would have been compromised. Day-to-day operations addressed and evaluated in Level 1.

The high reliability school (HRS) program was created by Marzano Resources to help transform schools into organizations that take steps to ensure student success. The framework defines five progressive levels of performance that schools must master to become an HRS where all students learn the content and skills need for success in college, careers, and beyond.

Schools collect data and validate their performance to climb each level of the hierarchy. Marzano Resources analysts cooperate with school data teams to determine the level of certification.

To learn more about Marzano Resources visit their website.