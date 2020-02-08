Archer City in the running for HGTV ‘Home Town Takeover’ competition

ARCHER CITY (KFDX/KJTL) — Some folks in Archer City are hoping HGTV will recognize their city and give it a big makeover.

A group has entered into the HGTV ‘Home Town Takeover’ contest by creating a video that features parts of Archer City that make the town great.

Lacey Foster, who is spearheading the submission, said this is a great opportunity to showcase the city and potentially bless the people there.

If they were to win, HGTV will come in and sit down with folks there to decide what gets a makeover.

“They would be renovating businesses, houses, community gathering places, parks, anywhere in your town that really need loving, also they were really emphasizing on downtown areas that are kind of abandoned which we have a few stores that are abandoned,” Foster said.

Foster said she knows HGTV has around 1,600 submissions so far but believes Archer City’s will stand out because of the artistic way it was put together.

