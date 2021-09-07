Archer City ISD cancels game against Windthorst amid COVID-19 concerns

ARCHER CITY (KFDX/KJTL) — Friday night’s game against Windthorst and Archer City has been canceled.

"Archer City ISD will cancel all boys' athletic events for the remainder of the week. JH Football vs. Windthorst on Thursday and High School Football at Windthorst on Friday are canceled at this time." — Archer County News Sports (@ACNSports) September 7, 2021

According to Archer County News Sports (@ACNSports) Archer City ISD canceled all boys’ athletic events for the remainder of the week, including the junior high football game at home and Friday night’s varsity football game at Windthorst.

Officials with Archer City ISD confirmed the cancelation is due to COVID-19 related concerns.

Windthorst is currently looking for an opponent for Friday night.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates.