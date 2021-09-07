Archer City ISD cancels game against Windthorst amid COVID-19 concerns

ARCHER CITY (KFDX/KJTL) — Friday night’s game against Windthorst and Archer City has been canceled.
According to Archer County News Sports (@ACNSports) Archer City ISD canceled all boys’ athletic events for the remainder of the week, including the junior high football game at home and Friday night’s varsity football game at Windthorst.
Officials with Archer City ISD confirmed the cancelation is due to COVID-19 related concerns.
Windthorst is currently looking for an opponent for Friday night.
