Archer City ISD class of 2020 reflect on the school year

ARCHER CITY (KFDX/KJTL) — The class of 2020 had their school year cut short due to COVID-19, but some at Archer City ISD are looking at the positives that 2020 brought.

Archer City ISD Class of 2020 student Maggie Coates said there were high expectations coming into the final year of high school.

“I always enjoyed school,” Coates said. “I had a really great class and classmates and I was really excited to see what this year could bring.”

But the school year was cut short.

“I was a part of the golf team and as a senior I kind of missed out on my last year of free golf up at the Archer City Country Club but other than that, I missed out on prom, I missed out on valuable time I could have spent with friends that, who knows, I may never get to see again,” Archer City ISD Class of 2020 student Jack Herring said.

Up until Friday, Archer County had zero cases of COVID-19, but due to the Gov. Greg Abbott’s orders, Archer City ISD was still forced to close back in March.

“It made it frustrating sometimes because different rules work for different counties, I guess but we just have to follow the rules,” Coates said.

With them closing early, it makes graduation bittersweet.

“We definitely took that last day for granted,” Herring said. “I think it will be bittersweet but it will offer us a little bit of closure to end this chapter of our life as we go onto the next one.”

Coates is looking at the positives of what 2020 brought.

“I just think my advice would be to take every day as it comes because I know that’s said a lot to appreciate all of the little things but it really means something special when you know and you realize things can change in a blink of an eye,” Coates said.

Herring said he will be attending Texas Tech University majoring in mechanical engineering and Coates said she will be attending Vernon College pursuing a degree as an RN.

Friday night’s graduation was postponed due to severe weather. It will finish up Saturday at 10 a.m.