ARCHER CITY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Archer City Independent School District is tightening up its dress code policy with significant changes that students will want to be aware of before they head back to school in August.

Officials with the Archer City ISD posted updates to the district’s dress code policy on its official Facebook page on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. The changes will be in effect for the 2023-2024 school year.

Photo courtesy KFDX/KJTL

The minutes from a regular session meeting of the Archer City ISD Board of Trustees that was held on Monday, June 27, 2023, indicated that dress code changes were discussed during an administrator’s report.

According to the district’s website, the Archer City ISD school board met on Monday, July 24, 2023. One of the items on the agenda for the meeting was to consider and approve the student handbook and code of conduct for the 2023-2024 school year.

Though the Facebook post from Archer City ISD indicated the updates were approved, an updated student handbook was not available on the district’s website as of the publication of this story.

Updated district policies for piercings

According to the Facebook post, Archer City ISD will now only allow earrings on female students. Male students are not allowed to wear earrings at school or during school-sponsored activities. This applies to all school functions, regardless of the time, date, or location.

Except for earrings for female students, body piercings and facial piercings are now prohibited at Archer City ISD schools, including tongue piercings, lip piercings, eyebrow piercings, and nose piercings.

Additionally, students will not be allowed to wear spacers, clear retainers, or studs of any kind, and piercings may not be hidden with a bandage or any other covering.

New policies for pants, dresses, and bottoms

Archer City ISD officials also adjusted the district’s dress code policy regarding bottoms and pants worn by students at district campuses.

According to the updated policy, shorts, skirts, skorts, dresses, rompers, and any other type of bottoms are to be no shorter than 5 inches as measured from the middle of the knee. If the article of clothing has slits, the length will be determined by measuring from the top of the slit.

The Facebook post said the 5-inch rule also applies to holes in the pants of students. The policy updates said any hole above 5 inches as measured from the center of the knee shall show no skin.

The updated dress code policy also prohibits students from wearing leggings, jeggings, leotards, tights, yoga pants, or tight-fitting pants from being worn as outerwear.

Photo courtesy KFDX/KJTL

District officials elaborated in the Facebook post that the rule would apply to “basically pants made of spandex or stretchy material that fits the body snugly so that its shape is clearly visible.”

According to the Facebook post, the items mentioned above may be worn under a dress that meets the 5-inch rule listed above. They may also be worn with an untucked t-shirt that is long enough to “cover the bottom” of the student.

The Facebook post from Archer City ISD regarding their dress code policy updates has been shared multiple times, leading to several responses, comments, and reactions from members of the community.

Our newsroom reached out to administrators with the Archer City ISD for comment on Wednesday afternoon. As of the publication of this story, our team is still awaiting a response.

According to the Facebook post, the updates to the Archer City ISD dress code policies have been approved for the 2023-24 school year, which begins for all students in the district on Wednesday, August 16, 2023.