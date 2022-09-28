ARCHER CITY (KFDX/KJTL) — Archer City ISD was placed under lockdown after reports of possible shots were heard behind the school.

The Archer City ISD campus was placed under lockdown shortly after 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 28, when law enforcement responded to reports of possible shots fired in the area.

A high school student confirmed that they were placed under lockdown and sheltered inside the school. A witness on the scene said the school was surrounded by law enforcement vehicles.

According to a Facebook post and message sent to parents from Archer City ISD, the school was closed “out of an abundance of caution”.

Out of an abundance of caution, ACISD is in lockdown and being secured by local law enforcement. Law enforcement is responding to shots fired in the neighborhood. All students are safe at this time. More updates as the situation develops. Archer City ISD Facebook page

Early reports said a teacher may have heard gunshots near the elementary school building, so local law enforcement responded and began to close off surrounding streets.

Clay County Sheriff’s deputies and Holliday Police also responded to assist with the initial call.

