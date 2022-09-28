ARCHER COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A local school was in lockdown Wednesday morning after possible shots were heard in the area around Archer City ISD.

Shortly after 11 a.m. on September 28, 2022, Archer City ISD was closed “out of an abundance of caution,” when possible shots were heard near the school according to the campus’ Facebook page.

A recorded update was sent to the parents of Archer City ISD providing an update on the lockdown situation and notifying them that the lockdown was canceled.

“Archer City ISD has concluded its lockdown. Archer City ISD was notified of shots in the houses that may pose a threat to the safety of students. Immediately, campus administration initiated lockdown procedures to ensure the safety of all students. At this time, law enforcement has advised the campus and community are safe. We will continue with operations as normal and provide any updates as applicable. We appreciate your cooperation as we continue to keep measures to keep all students safe.” Recorded message from Archer City ISD

In a second Facebook post, Archer City ISD confirmed that the inital sound reported was not a gunshot but a transformer that had blown in the area.