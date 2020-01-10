Archer City journalism class takes first in competition for Drive Right PSA video

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX KJTL) — Distracted driving is a definite concern when it comes to teens, but two students in the Texoma area are doing their part toward awareness.

The Drive Right program held a competition for schools in the surrounding- area, and Archer City students took first place in the PSA competition.

The Drive Right program along with several local businesses have come together to challenge students to make a PSA on distracted driving and teens. Two students at Archer City High school jumped at the opportunity due to a number of close calls with classmates.

“One was distraction which could be texting eating or messing with the radio talking to friends etc. Second would be seatbelts and the third would be speeding, ” Archer City journalist advisor Carol Cox said.

Karlis Bergs is an exchange student from Europe who said American teens are able to drive sooner than European teens and a PSA like this should be shown to the student body.

“Coming from overseas where high schoolers only get their license and first car when they are seniors, I feel like Americans don’t understand how important it is to drive without distractions,” Bergs said. “I have been here five months and already hear about high schoolers getting into car wrecks and similar accidents.”

Bergs’ partner in the project, Wade Drennan, is a life long resident of Archer City who knows all too well about distractions that can occur.

“I believe it is important to put out there because there are a bunch of kids who text and drive, are distracted while driving, and get into bad car wrecks and get really badly hurt or they die,” Brennan said.

It’s a positive message that will help teen drivers, while also bringing in prize dollars for the journalist program to further their technology and equipment.