Mugshot of Tyler Mark Steel, 30, charged with one count of murder and two counts of child endangerment (Photo courtesy Archer County Jail)

ARCHER COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — An Archer City man was taken into custody by troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety on Monday afternoon for his alleged role in the death of a 6-year-old in July.

According to Sgt. Juan Gutierrez, spokesperson for the DPS, troopers executed three felony arrest warrants for Tyler Mark Steel, 30, of Wichita Falls, on Monday, August 21, 2023.

Steel was booked into the Archer County Jail at around 4:30 p.m. on Monday and charged with one count of murder and two counts of child endangerment. Steel is currently being held on bonds totaling $300,000.

Sgt. Gutierrez said the charges stem from a criminal investigation involving a crash on July 9, 2023, in Archer City.

Texoma’s Homepage previously reported that the crash occurred on South Rose Street near the intersection of East South Street in Archer City on Sunday, July 9, 2023, at around 9:45 p.m.

According to the crash report from DPS Sgt. Marc Couch, a Dodge Ram pickup truck was traveling southbound on South Rose Street. He said a 30-year-old male from Wichita Falls was driving the pickup with three children inside:

12-year-old male from Archer City

12-year-old male from Wichita Falls

6-year-old male from Archer City

Sgt. Couch said the driver of the pickup was traveling at an unsafe speed and disregarded the stop sign at the intersection of South Rose Street and East South Street. He said the pickup crossed East South Street and went through the south barrow ditch, causing the vehicle to go airborne.

According to the crash report, the pickup landed and rolled over on the passenger side, and the 6-year-old male passenger was ejected during the rollover.

Sgt. Couch said the 6-year-old male passenger, whose name was not released, was transported to Cook Children’s Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at 7:19 p.m.

According to Sgt. Gutierrez, the case will be submitted to the Archer County District Attorney’s Office.