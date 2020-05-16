Archer City native dies in collision driving home from Ole Miss

ARCHER CITY (KFDX/KJTL) — An Archer City native died Friday in an accident driving back to Texoma after finishing his junior year at Ole Miss.

John Michael Aulds, Jr., 21, graduated from Archer City High School in 2017.

Since he was 9-years-old, Aulds mowed lawns for neighbors and started his own business called Dirty Mike and the Boys Lawn Care.

His family asks that memorials to be donated to Michael Aulds, Jr. Memorial Scholarship Fund.

Funeral services are pending at Aulds Funeral Home in Archer City.

Click here to read the obituary.