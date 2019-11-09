Archer City PD: ‘Armed, dangerous’ man on the loose following afternoon Olney driveby

OLNEY (KFDX/KJTL) — Archer City Police Department officials are warning the public of a man they said is considered “armed and dangerous” following a drive-by shooting in Olney Saturday afternoon.

According to the Archer City PD Facebook page, the incident happened about 3:15 p.m. Saturday in 1300 block of West Main Street in Olney.

Archer City police officers said the suspect is a white man in a red or maroon Dodge truck with a white stripe and black mesh tailgate.

They said the man is armed with at least a .45 caliber weapon.

Archer City police officers said there was one shot fired and no one was injured.

Texoma’s Homepage officials have reached out to Young County Sheriff’s Office and the Olney Police Department and are awaiting further information from officials.

Officials ask if anyone has any information on this incident to call Young County Sheriff’s Office at 940-549-1555

This incident is under investigation, so stay with Texoma’s Homepage for the latest information.

