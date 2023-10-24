ARCHER CITY (KFDX/KJTL) — A resident of Archer City has claimed one of the top prize winning tickets in the Texas Lottery game Millionaire Maker.

The ticket was bought at Jacks #9 on Big Spring Street in Midland. The Archer City claimant has chosen to remain anonymous.

$1,000,000 is the top prize amount that can be won in the game, and this ticket was the second of 15 top prizes claimed so far.

Millionaire Maker offers more than $200 million in total prizes with overall odds of winning any prize at 1 in 3.54, including break-even prizes.

If you are the winner of the prize and are interested in reaching out to our station for an interview (which can be anonymous), please contact us through our website’s Contact Us section. Please provide proof that you are the winner by providing an image or directly showing us the signed winning ticket.