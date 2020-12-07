Archer City resident wins $3 Million from scratch-off ticket

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An Archer City resident claimed a top prizewinning ticket worth $3 million in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game $750 Million Winner’s Circle.

The ticket was purchased at Exxon Two, located at 5256 Central Freeway, in Wichita Falls. The claimant elected to remain anonymous.

This was the sixth of 12 top prizes worth $3 million to be claimed in this game. $750 Million

Winner’s Circle offers more than $750 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning any prize in

the game are one in 2.88, including break-even prizes.