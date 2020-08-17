Archer City residents urged to conserve water

ARCHER CITY (KFDX/KJTL) — The City of Archer City is requesting strict water conservation by residents due to a power failure at the raw water intake system at Lake Kickapoo.

Water will not be able to be transmitted from Lake Kickapoo to Archer City until power is restored.

City officials advise residents to only use water for cooking, bathing and sanitation purposes.

Officials are also urging Archer City residents to not draw extra water, since it depletes the supply of clean water on hand.

