WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — What started off as a sweet message in the snow later turned into a snowy promposal for two Archer City students.

Prayze Pierce decided to make the most of the winter weather and write “I HEART B-BALL” in the snow on the field in Seymour, where he lives over a week ago.

While to many, this note in the snow could just simply mean Pierce is really passionate about basketball, to his girlfriend, Becca, it meant something else.

Prayze and Becca both love playing basketball, and ‘B-Ball’ is Prayze’s nickname for Becca.

What, at first, was thought to be a simple phrase in the snow from someone who really likes basketball, really ended up being a love note Prayze wrote for Becca.

After writing this sweet love note in the snow, Prazye took it a step further and decided to ask Becca to prom.

After sharing this sweet promposal on our Facebook, Prayze’s mom reshared it with an update saying “She said yes❤️”, giving their story a happy ending.

Becca also shared her answer to Prayze’s question by posting a video of her answer written in the snow.

Prayze grew up being raised by his mother and three sisters who valued teaching him the importance of being a gentleman and creating romance in a relationship, which is clearly evident after this romantic gesture.

According to Prayze’s mom, the couple’s one-year dating anniversary will be coming up this February.