Archer City Superintendent, valedictorian react to May 15 graduation announcement

ARCHER CITY (KFDX/KJTL) — Archer City High School seniors will be ready to accept their diplomas alongside one another in two weeks time after Archer County Judge Randy Jackson approved the plans Thursday.

“With it being a totally abnormal school year it’s nice to have something normal in all this confusing you know, so it was a really nice surprise we got,” Archer City High School valedictorian Tessa Brooks said.

Three will be a limit of five guests per student to ensure there is no overcrowding.

“The only challenge we’re going to have are people wanting to be in there that can’t be in there,” Archer City Superintendent CD Knobloch said. “We’ll have quite a few upset with us, but that is not our intent. Our focus is to and our main goal is to allow these students who have given us 13 years years of their life right here at our school and give them a graduation they can remember and be proud of.”

Knobloch adds they are working with local authorities to implement other safety precautions at the venue like having bathroom monitors for cleanliness, no access to water fountain and will dismiss by family at the end of the ceremony.

“We want to give these kids a normal graduation but we have to keep everyone safe, we haven’t had any cases in Archer County and we don’t want to this to be the cause of one coming to Archer County,” Knobloch said,

Brooks said everything happened so quickly that nobody had the chance to say their real goodbyes. This ceremony will now give the seniors and the community a chance to celebrate the right way.

“We haven’t seen them in months just about, and we didn’t know that our last day was going to be in March,” Brooks said. “I’m sure we’d appreciated it more then if we knew then, so it will be pretty great to see all the faces there.”

From not knowing if they would even have graduation, to preparing a valedictorian speech in just two weeks, Brooks’ certainly has her work cut out for her.

“I just know it’s going to be difficult to try and wrap up this whole confusing year in one speech,” Brooks said. “It’ll be difficult but hopefully I can do it; I have a little bit of time.”

Difficult to do but wrapping up a confusing and difficult year with a celebration alongside family and friends may be worth it in the end.

