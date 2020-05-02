Archer City Superintendent, valedictorian react to May 15 graduation announcement

ARCHER CITY (KFDX/KJTL) — Archer City High School seniors will be ready to accept their diplomas alongside one another in two weeks time after Archer County Judge Randy Jackson approved the plans Thursday.
“With it being a totally abnormal school year it’s nice to have something normal in all this confusing you know, so it was a really nice surprise we got,” Archer City High School valedictorian Tessa Brooks said.
Three will be a limit of five guests per student to ensure there is no overcrowding.
“The only challenge we’re going to have are people wanting to be in there that can’t be in there,” Archer City Superintendent CD Knobloch said. “We’ll have quite a few upset with us, but that is not our intent. Our focus is to and our main goal is to allow these students who have given us 13 years years of their life right here at our school and give them a graduation they can remember and be proud of.”
Knobloch adds they are working with local authorities to implement other safety precautions at the venue like having bathroom monitors for cleanliness, no access to water fountain and will dismiss by family at the end of the ceremony.
“We want to give these kids a normal graduation but we have to keep everyone safe, we haven’t had any cases in Archer County and we don’t want to this to be the cause of one coming to Archer County,” Knobloch said,
Brooks said everything happened so quickly that nobody had the chance to say their real goodbyes. This ceremony will now give the seniors and the community a chance to celebrate the right way.
“We haven’t seen them in months just about, and we didn’t know that our last day was going to be in March,” Brooks said. “I’m sure we’d appreciated it more then if we knew then, so it will be pretty great to see all the faces there.”
From not knowing if they would even have graduation, to preparing a valedictorian speech in just two weeks, Brooks’ certainly has her work cut out for her.
“I just know it’s going to be difficult to try and wrap up this whole confusing year in one speech,” Brooks said. “It’ll be difficult but hopefully I can do it; I have a little bit of time.”
Difficult to do but wrapping up a confusing and difficult year with a celebration alongside family and friends may be worth it in the end.
Here is more information on what other schools around Texoma are doing for the class of 2020 graduation below:
- Seniors at Olney ISD are graduating at the football field and streaming live on Facebook May 15. We will be following all federal, state, and local guidelines. The ceremony has been approved by County Judge and Mayor.
- Petrolia CISD Seniors have voted to wait and try to have graduation at a later time without social distancing if possible.
- Electra ISD is still in the planning process. At this point, graduation is still planned for May 22nd. The superintendent said the ceremony will either be held in the old Electra High School Auditorium or at Tiger Stadium. A final decision will be made early next week.
- Windthorst ISD is in the process of getting a plan approved by the county judge so it will be Monday until know for sure. The school district is trying to graduate on the 24th with Covid-19 protocols in place at the school. It will be in the gym or on the football field with a limited number of guests.
- Burkburnett ISD is planning to do a face to face graduation in Burk’s football stadium on May 22nd following the state social distancing guidelines that are in place at that time.
- Nocona ISD is undecided at this point.
- In Iowa Park, school trustees met Thursday night to discuss graduation at Hawk Stadium.
- The tentative dates are either May 22 or May 23 and possibly into June, all depending on guidance from state and local authorities as the state continues to deal with the novel coronavirus pandemic.