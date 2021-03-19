Archer City Wildcats receive awards of excellence despite COVID-19 ridden year

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Friday was an exciting day for the Archer City Wildcats.

After a pretty unpredictable school year, students were still able to pull through strongly in their academics.

Even though the pandemic threw many of us for a loop, classes were still in session and that meant students had to be on their A-game no matter what.

Archer City High School students like Luke Haehn, Torie Gilbert, Jacob Wadley and Emily Salyers proved that no matter the feat, they will finish the school year strong.

“It was really nice to be nominated and then actually receive the awards but I feel that anyone has the potential to be able to do it as long as they kind of put their nose to the ground and study,” Wadley said.

“I try really hard to make good grades and I think I’ve balanced out being able to have fun and keeping good grades,” Salyers said.

Friday’s honor program recognized students’ academic excellence.

And some like Haehn said everything he’s been taught will be useful once he embarks on his next academic journey but will also give him valuable life skills.

“I plan on attending Texas Tech and obtaining a degree in business finance and hopefully I can eventually take on a leadership role,” Haehn said.

Not only were students being recognized for their stellar grades but their vibrant personalities were taken into account.

Categories like super scholars, seriously shy and class clown which Gilbert claimed, among much more.

“I plan on getting into the nursing program and getting my CNA and stuff like that and then just going from there,” Gilbert said.

They all encourage their peers to stay focused but also find time to be a student and create fun memories while they’re at it.

The high school Spanish teacher, Ruben Martinez was also recognized Friday for obtaining his U.S. citizenship.