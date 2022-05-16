WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — An Archer City woman is charged with two counts of assault of a public servant after police say she attacked two health workers trying to provide her care in the emergency room.

According to records, Rachael Stender, 29, was booked on Sunday and released on bond Monday.

Police say around 9:45 p.m. Sunday night, May 15, a registered nurse tried to remove Stender’s clothing for emergency medical treatment and Stender kicked her in the ribs.

Police say Stender then elbowed a patient care tech.

Police say another witness confirmed the report as well as surveillance video.