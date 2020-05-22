Archer City’s first Police Chief dies

ARCHER CITY (KFDX/KJTL) — Archer City’s first police chief has died.

Gary Whitaker’s niece said he passed away Thursday about 12:30 p.m. at United Regional after breaking his hip recently and after a long battle with medical problems including kidney failure.

Lacey Maxwell Todd also said Whitaker, 58, was in law enforcement for at least 27-years and was the chief of police in Saint Jo as well. He was also a member of the Bowie, Graham and Jacksboro police departments.

Whitaker was last part of the Breckenridge PD for multiple years where he still lived.

She said the family hopes those who worked with Whittaker throughout the years will be able to be a part of his services that are still pending.