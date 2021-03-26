Remembering legendary author, screenwriter Larry McMurtry

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Archer City native and legendary author, Larry McMurtry has died.

The acclaimed novelist and screenwriter was best known for classics like Lonesome Dove, Terms Of Endearment, and Hud.

One of his most famous novels, of course, was the last picture show which earned McMurtry an Academy Award nomination for the movie’s screenplay that followed along with many more successes and awards, including one from the president of the United States.

It was a story about high school teens coming of age in dying small-town America. Shot in Wichita Falls and Archer City, the last picture show was released 50 years ago in 1971.

While celebrating the Oscar-winning picture’s 30th anniversary in Archer City, its cast members, and its mutually famous creator, McMurtry took time to reflect on his storied career.

“Hud, The Last Picture sShow, Terms Of Endearment, Lonesome Dove, Streets Of Laredo, all those are well-done efforts. So, I consider myself very lucky in relation to Hollywood,” McMurtry said.

As news of McMurtry’s passing makes its way across his hometown of Archer City, his bookstore that’s normally open Thursday through Saturday is closed, and no one’s at his home of many years.

Next door at the country club, Archer City resident Abby Koetter certainly remembers their famous neighbor.

“We went over to his house to play hide and seek one time, in his big mansion house. It’s sad, he was only 84,” Koetter said.

“I was very impressed because I’m like a lot of people, you think of Lonesome Dove right away and a lot of the stuff, Brokeback Mountain and all the things he came up with and the books he wrote,” Larry’s neighbor Richard Jackson said.

Jackson lives across the street from McMurtry’s Archer City home.

McMurtry’s bookstores put Archer City on the map as a book town, but he had good reason for downsizing from four locations to one in 2012.

“I just decided it is my birthday. I am 76. I have heirs that are literate, but they aren’t book-people. If I keeled over, and there are a half-million books here, which is about what there is, it would be very burdensome for them,” McMurtry said.

In 2015, McMurtry received the National Humanities Medal from President Obama at a ceremony in the White House.

It was an honor among many others earned by Archer City’s native son, honors that also made Texomans proud.

McMurtry won the best writing Oscar in 2006 for his screenplay for Brokeback Mountain.