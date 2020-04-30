1  of  3
Breaking News
One new COVID-19 case confirmed in Comanche, Kiowa Co. One new COVID-19 case in Wichita Co., total now 65 No new COVID-19 cases in Comanche Co., other Oklahoma counties update numbers
1  of  12
Closings & Delays
Child Support Dockets El Mejicano Restaurant & Cantina Family Fun Zone Fingerprinting Wichita County Sheriff's Office Henrietta & Clay County Chamber of Commerce Hospice of Wichita Falls Lamar Baptist Church Pickin For Veterans Red Door Senior Center Southside Youth Senter The Museum of North Texas History Urban Air

Archer Co. judge approves May 15 graduation plan for Archer City High School

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ARCHER COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with Archer City ISD announced on Tuesday that Archer County Judge Randy Jackson approved their plan to hold the 2020 Archer City High School graduation ceremony as scheduled on May 15.

The graduation ceremony will take place in the Archer City ISD auditorium, with a senior slide show at 7:30 p.m. and the ceremony to follow at 8:00 p.m.

In order to maintain Gov. Greg Abbott’s social distancing guidelines, each senior will be given 5 tickets for family members to sit together, and only those holding tickets will be admitted.

The event will be live streamed on the Archer City ISD Facebook page for those unable to attend in person.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News