Archer Co. judge approves May 15 graduation plan for Archer City High School

ARCHER COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with Archer City ISD announced on Tuesday that Archer County Judge Randy Jackson approved their plan to hold the 2020 Archer City High School graduation ceremony as scheduled on May 15.

The graduation ceremony will take place in the Archer City ISD auditorium, with a senior slide show at 7:30 p.m. and the ceremony to follow at 8:00 p.m.

In order to maintain Gov. Greg Abbott’s social distancing guidelines, each senior will be given 5 tickets for family members to sit together, and only those holding tickets will be admitted.

The event will be live streamed on the Archer City ISD Facebook page for those unable to attend in person.

