Archer Co. man lands spot on History Channel’s Forged in Fire

ARCHER COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — An Archer County man may soon forge his name along with other champions of a hit TV show. Chad Kennedy will be on two episodes of the History Channel’s “Forged in Fire” on Aug. 12 and Aug. 19.

Kennedy spends hours upon hours in his sweltering shop hammering out knives, throwing axes and much more, and it was his passion creating things in the heat of the forge that landed him a spot on the show.

While most people are keeping out of the Texoma heat, people can find Chad Kennedy over red hot coals in a small shop of FM 1954, doing what he loves most, making knives.

“I got into making knives one day right after work me and my little brother had a piece of round metal and we just decided to start heating it up and pounding on it seeing if we could make something out of it,” Kennedy said.

Fast forward and now Kennedy is making custom knives for folks all over Texoma, selling upwards of $1.100, and word of his skill soon reached the History Channel’s Forged in Fire.

“One day my wife texted me and said hey forged in fire is sending you a message on Instagram so it just kind of snowballed from there and next thing I know I’m flying up to shoot,” Kennedy said.

However, Kennedy isn’t totally self taught. He gives credit to one man—Jerry Starr.

“He had 40 years of experience so it just kind of leapfrogged me down the road several years just by all the mistakes he made and learned from, I didn’t have to make all the same mistakes,” Kennedy said.

Learning from those mistakes might just put Kennedy in the winning seat on Forged in Fire, Kennedy knows the outcome, but we won’t know until the episodes air.

The two episodes will air on the History Channel on Aug. 12 and Aug. 19 at 8 p.m.