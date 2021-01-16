UPDATE: One dead, another at United Regional after ATV accident near Kamay Rd.

UPDATE: Saturday, January 16, 2021 at 7:43 p.m.

One person is dead and another person was transported to United Regional by air evac after an ATV accident near Kamay Rd.

According to Texas State Trooper John Horton, two people on an ATV were going south on a bridge near Kamay Rd. at around 5:45 p.m. when the ATV lost control and veered off the bridge.

The passenger was transported to United Regional by air evac and is said to have no serious injuries.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Archer County officials are still investigating this scene.

We will update this story when more information becomes available to us.

