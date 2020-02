ARCHER COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Archer County Republican Party is hosting a forum Monday where all candidates have agreed to attend.

This forum features candidates for Commissioner Precinct 1, Constable Precinct 1, 97th District Attorney and Archer County Sheriff.

The question and answer session begins at 6:30 p.m. in the Archer City ISD cafeteria.

The Republican Primary election is March 3.