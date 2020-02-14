Archer Co. sheriff candidates question each other’s potential plans at forum

ARCHER COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Voters in Archer County got a chance to hear from the two Archer County sheriff candidates.

There were supposed to be debates between the 97th District Attorney candidates as well as the two long-time law enforcers vying for Archer County Sheriff Staci Beesinger’s spot.

However, both district attorney candidates were unable to make it.

This was a little different than most race forums because candidates Simon Dwyer and Jack Curd asked each other questions and some were very specific.

“I want us to have a safe county for my wife, your wives, your husbands, your loved ones, your kids,” Dwyer said.

This is the hope Simon Dwyer has as the current Archer County chief deputy, while he runs against former chief deputy Jack Curd for the March primary.

“I currently work for the Holiday Police Department under Joe Chude,” Curd said. “I have a little over 17 years of Archer County law enforcement experience.”

What was supposed to be two separate debates including the two on the ballot for 97th District Attorney turned into just one.

“They are in Bowie tonight for a civic event, Bowie is having the only event in Montague County, so I understand the plight of the candidates,” debate coordinator Charles Finnell said.

This debate brought a new twist with Dwyer and Curd both submitting questions for each other beforehand to answer.

Dwyer wanted Curd to shed light on why he no longer works for the sheriff’s office.

“Me and the sheriff, we fought like cats and dogs at the especially, because me and her just did not agree on policies,” Curd said.

Meanwhile, Curd wanted to hear Dwyer explain why there may be broken relationships with the DA and other agencies.

“I’m unaware of there being any issues there,” Dwyer said. “I have an open-door policy if she had any issues she could let me know.”

Folks from the crowd even got a chance to jump in asking their own questions.

“This is as local as it gets, and these races down-ballot have a tremendous effect on people’s lives,” Finnell said.

These two candidates have both been second in command in the sheriff’s office now hope to hold the top role.

The primary is March 3 with early voting beginning next Tuesday, Feb. 18.

Hear directly from both candidates on Sunday at 10 p.m.