Archer County 16-year-old faces charges after high-speed chase, wreck

ARCHER COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A 16-year-old male juvenile from Archer County is in big trouble after Archer County Sheriff Jack Curd said he led law enforcement on a chase that covered at least 20-miles before wrecking in Archer City.

It started about 5:10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, and lasted up to 15 minutes.

Sheriff Curd said during an attempted traffic stop on FM 440, the teen sped away at speeds of up to 100-miles per hour and would not pull over.

The sheriff said the teen also traveled on FM 1954, FM 2224 and Highway 79 before losing control in an empty lot in Archer City, crashing into someone’s car and then into a sign.

Sheriff Curd said no one involved suffered life-threatening injuries, including a deputy who was injured at the crash site, possibly on metal or broken glass.

He said the 16-year-old was released to his parents and will be charged through 97th District Juvenile Probation.

Pursuit on HWY 79

Wrecked vehicle driven by the suspect

Debris from chase

Driver of the chase vehicle surrounded by Archer County Sheriff’s Deputies Photos courtesy of Alexis Weaver

A video sent in by viewer Alexis Weaver shows the vehicle disappearing over a hill on HWY 79, followed by multiple pursuing law enforcement vehicles.

Another video from Weaver shows the driver of the vehicle surrounded by authorities after wrecking by the church.